Saffron is obtained from the filaments of the flower Crocus sativus. The dried stigma of this flower finds various uses in the culinary, medicine, cosmetic, and other industries. The thread consists of active ingredients that impart properties such as color, taste, and aroma. The three main constituents of the dried stigma are crocin, picrocrocin, and the safranal. The intense yellow hue of saffron is due to the presence of crocin; and because of the color, saffron finds extensive usage in the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines and in dyeing woolen clothes and rugs.

Technavios analysts forecast the global saffron market to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global saffron market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Saffron Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Gohar saffron

Iran Saffron

Rowhani Saffron

Saffron Business

Other prominent vendors

Grandor

HEA

King Kesariya

Wani Fruit Enterprises

SAFRANTE GLOBAL

shahri saffron

Taj Agro Products

Great American Spice Company

Market driver

Product line extension of saffron in food and beverages sector

Market challenge

Fluctuations in prices owing to demand-supply gap

Market trend

New product formulations using saffron

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

