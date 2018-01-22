This report on the SaaS Based HRM Market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the Europe SaaS based HRM market growth during the said period. Trends that are playing a major role in the driving the Europe SaaS based HRM market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 in terms of revenue (value) estimates (in US$ Mn), across different countries.

Software as a service (SaaS) based human resource management (HRM) alludes to the HR software carry out in cloud computing environment. SaaS based HRM solution enables to control and manage aspects of HR actions to maintain entirely employees’ details from the date of joining to the date of retirement. Moreover, SaaS based HRM solution incorporate HR activities such as directory management, application tracking, time & attendance management, electronic forms processing and others for instance payroll management and leave management. SaaS based HRM solution enables to develop the productivity of HR staff by providing self-service web interfaces.

Europe SaaS HRM Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Europe SaaS based HRM has been segmented on the basis of enterprise size, solution and industry. Based on enterprise size, the market has been further classified into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. By solution, the market is further classified into Time and Attendance Management, HR and Payroll, Workforce Management, Integrated Solutions, Others (Scheduling, Hiring, etc.). By industry, the market is further classified into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Others (Government, Logistics, etc.).

Geographically, the report classifies the Europe SaaS based market into Germany, France, The U.K., Italy, The Netherlands, Scandinavia, Poland, and Rest of Europe. Countries are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for country wise.

Europe SaaS HRM Market: Research Methodologies

The report also includes key industry developments in the SaaS based HRM. Porter Five Force analysis is also included in the report. Ecosystem analysis which identifies the process of distribution between SaaS vendors and end users in the SaaS based HRM is also covered in the report. The report also covers segment wise, market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis, comparison matrix, market positioning of the companies for all countries covered in the scope of study. This report shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the countries in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the Europe SaaS based HRM based on their 2016 revenues. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The key players of SaaS based HRM market have been profiled with a focus on competitive details such as company and financial overview, business strategies, and their recent developments. The company profile of major players that have been incorporated in this report include as The Sage Group plc, IBM Corporation, ADP, LLC, SAP (SuccessFactor, Inc.), Oracle (Taleo Corporation), Rexx systems GmbH, SD Worx, Perbit Software GmbH, Jobvite Inc., Persis GmbH,.

The Europe SaaS based HRM is segmented as below:

Europe SaaS based HRM, By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Europe SaaS based HRM, By Solution

Time and Attendance Management

HR and Payroll

Workforce Management

Integrated Solutions

Others (Scheduling, Hiring, etc.)

Europe SaaS based HRM, By Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others (Government, Logistics, etc.)

Europe SaaS based HRM, By Country

Germany

France

The UK

Italy

The Netherlands

Scandinavia

Poland

Rest of Europe

