Polyester polyols were the first ones to be used in the initial phase of PU development. The polyester polyols are further classified on the basis of acid. The common acids are adipic and phthalic or phthalic anhydride. Adipic acid-based polyester polyols are used in flexible foams and elastomers, where flexibility is crucial. Phthalic acid-based polyester polyols are used in rigid foams in high performance coatings. Phthalic acid-based polyester polyols have rigid chains. The polyester polyols are of two types: aliphatic and aromatic. Aliphatic polyester polyols are based on polyadipates diols just like ethylene glycol. They are used in flexible PUs. Aromatic polyester polyols are based on terephthalic or isophthalic acid. They are used in high-performance hard coatings and adhesives. In addition, they are used in producing PU rigid foams, which are fire resistant.
Technavios analysts forecast the global polyester polyol market to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyester polyol market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Polyester Polyol Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Huntsman International
INVISTA
Purinova
SEHOTECH
Stepan Company
Other prominent vendors
BASF
Covestro
Coim
DIC
Emery Oleochemicals
Esterpol
Expanded Polymer Systems
Grupo Synthesia
Helios Group
Kimteks Kimya
Kobe Polyurethane
Krishna Antioxidants
IL JIN NEW MATERIAL
NEO GROUP
Oleon
Perfect Polymers
Polytek Urethane
Royal Industries
SBHPP
The Dow Chemical Company
Uflex
ZHANG LONG INDUSTRY
Market driver
Superior properties of polyester polyol
Market challenge
Increase in raw material prices
Market trend
Advent of bio-based polyols
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
