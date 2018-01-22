Latest industry research report on: Global Polyester Polyol Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Polyester polyols were the first ones to be used in the initial phase of PU development. The polyester polyols are further classified on the basis of acid. The common acids are adipic and phthalic or phthalic anhydride. Adipic acid-based polyester polyols are used in flexible foams and elastomers, where flexibility is crucial. Phthalic acid-based polyester polyols are used in rigid foams in high performance coatings. Phthalic acid-based polyester polyols have rigid chains. The polyester polyols are of two types: aliphatic and aromatic. Aliphatic polyester polyols are based on polyadipates diols just like ethylene glycol. They are used in flexible PUs. Aromatic polyester polyols are based on terephthalic or isophthalic acid. They are used in high-performance hard coatings and adhesives. In addition, they are used in producing PU rigid foams, which are fire resistant.

Technavios analysts forecast the global polyester polyol market to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyester polyol market for 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Huntsman International

INVISTA

Purinova

SEHOTECH

Stepan Company

Other prominent vendors

BASF

Covestro

Coim

DIC

Emery Oleochemicals

Esterpol

Expanded Polymer Systems

Grupo Synthesia

Helios Group

Kimteks Kimya

Kobe Polyurethane

Krishna Antioxidants

IL JIN NEW MATERIAL

NEO GROUP

Oleon

Perfect Polymers

Polytek Urethane

Royal Industries

SBHPP

The Dow Chemical Company

Uflex

ZHANG LONG INDUSTRY

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1345145/global-polyester-polyol-market-research-reports

