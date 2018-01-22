The recently published report titled Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV). It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Research Report 2018

1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV)

1.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 DSSC

1.2.4 P-N Heterojunction

1.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Mobile Phone Charger

1.3.3 Wearable Device

1.3.4 Building

1.3.5 Power Generation

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 Taiwan Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 Taiwan Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 ARMOR Group

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 ARMOR Group Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Belectric

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Belectric Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 AGC

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 AGC Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Heliatek

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Heliatek Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Henkel

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Henkel Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Solarmer

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Solarmer Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 CSEM Brasil

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 CSEM Brasil Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Sumitomo Chemical

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Sumitomo Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Toshiba

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Toshiba Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Heraeus

7.12 BASF

7.13 DisaSolar

7.14 EMD Performance Materials

8 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV)

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 EU Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 South Korea Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 Taiwan Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

