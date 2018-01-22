The recently published report titled Global Manual Torque Multipliers Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Manual Torque Multipliers Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The “Global Manual Torque Multipliers Industry Report 2018” is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Manual Torque Multipliers Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Manual Torque Multipliers Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Manual Torque Multipliers Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Market 2018

1 Manual Torque Multipliers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Manual Torque Multipliers

1.2 Classification of Manual Torque Multipliers by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Reaction Bar Multiplier

1.2.4 Reaction Plate Multiplier

1.3 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Engineering & Construction

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Manufacturing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Manual Torque Multipliers Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 China Manual Torque Multipliers Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Manual Torque Multipliers Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Manual Torque Multipliers Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Manual Torque Multipliers Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Manual Torque Multipliers Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Manual Torque Multipliers (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Manual Torque Multipliers (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.2.2 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Manual Torque Multipliers (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.4 Global Manual Torque Multipliers (Volume) by Application

3 United States Manual Torque Multipliers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Value (2013-2018)

3.1.1 United States Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.2 United States Manual Torque Multipliers Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.3 United States Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 United States Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4 China Manual Torque Multipliers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Value (2013-2018)

4.1.1 China Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.2 China Manual Torque Multipliers Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.3 China Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

4.2 China Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

4.3 China Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 China Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5 Europe Manual Torque Multipliers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Value (2013-2018)

5.1.1 Europe Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Europe Manual Torque Multipliers Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.3 Europe Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

5.2 Europe Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 Europe Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Europe Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Japan Manual Torque Multipliers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Value (2013-2018)

6.1.1 Japan Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Japan Manual Torque Multipliers Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Japan Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

6.2 Japan Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Japan Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Japan Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Southeast Asia Manual Torque Multipliers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Value (2013-2018)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Manual Torque Multipliers Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

7.2 Southeast Asia Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Southeast Asia Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Southeast Asia Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 India Manual Torque Multipliers (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Value (2013-2018)

8.1.1 India Manual Torque Multipliers Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.2 India Manual Torque Multipliers Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.3 India Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

8.2 India Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 India Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.4 India Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

9 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Actuant Corporation

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Manual Torque Multipliers Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Actuant Corporation Manual Torque Multipliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Gedore Tools

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Manual Torque Multipliers Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Gedore Tools Manual Torque Multipliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Norbar

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Manual Torque Multipliers Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 Norbar Manual Torque Multipliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Apex Tool Group

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Manual Torque Multipliers Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Apex Tool Group Manual Torque Multipliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 Stanley Black & Decker

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Manual Torque Multipliers Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 Stanley Black & Decker Manual Torque Multipliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 alkitronic

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Manual Torque Multipliers Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 alkitronic Manual Torque Multipliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Maschinenfabrik Wagner GmbH & Co. KG

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Manual Torque Multipliers Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Maschinenfabrik Wagner GmbH & Co. KG Manual Torque Multipliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 Columbus McKinnon

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Manual Torque Multipliers Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 Columbus McKinnon Manual Torque Multipliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Tohnichi

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Manual Torque Multipliers Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 Tohnichi Manual Torque Multipliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 AIMCO

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Manual Torque Multipliers Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 AIMCO Manual Torque Multipliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 Mountz

9.12 Powermaster Engineers

10 Manual Torque Multipliers Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Manual Torque Multipliers Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Manual Torque Multipliers

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Manual Torque Multipliers

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Manual Torque Multipliers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Manual Torque Multipliers Major Manufacturers in 2017

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Market Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.1 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.2 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.3 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

14.2.1 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.2 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.3 United States Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.4 China Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.5 Europe Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.6 Japan Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.8 India Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.3 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.1 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.2 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Revenue Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.3 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.4 Global Manual Torque Multipliers Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

