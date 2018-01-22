The recently published report titled Global Liquid Biopsy Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Liquid Biopsy market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Liquid Biopsy Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Liquid Biopsy market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Liquid Biopsy market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Liquid Biopsy market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Liquid Biopsy

1.1 Liquid Biopsy Market Overview

1.1.1 Liquid Biopsy Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Liquid Biopsy Market by Type

1.3.1 CTC

1.3.2 ctDNA

1.3.3 Exosomes

1.4 Liquid Biopsy Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Blood Sample

1.4.2 Urine Sample

1.4.3 Other Bio Fluids

2 Global Liquid Biopsy Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Liquid Biopsy Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 RainDance Technologies

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Liquid Biopsy Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Biocartis

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Liquid Biopsy Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Qiagen

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Liquid Biopsy Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Guardant Health

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Liquid Biopsy Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 MDxHealth

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Liquid Biopsy Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Pathway Genomics

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Liquid Biopsy Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 NeoGenomics Laboraories

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Liquid Biopsy Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Sysmex Inostics

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Liquid Biopsy Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Cynvenio

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Liquid Biopsy Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Liquid Biopsy Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Adaptive Biotechnologies

3.12 Biocept

3.13 Angle

4 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Liquid Biopsy in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Liquid Biopsy

5 United States Liquid Biopsy Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Liquid Biopsy Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 EU Liquid Biopsy Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Liquid Biopsy Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 Japan Liquid Biopsy Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Liquid Biopsy Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Japan Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Japan Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

8 China Liquid Biopsy Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Liquid Biopsy Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 China Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 China Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

9 India Liquid Biopsy Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India Liquid Biopsy Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 India Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 India Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

10 Southeast Asia Liquid Biopsy Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia Liquid Biopsy Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Southeast Asia Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 Southeast Asia Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Liquid Biopsy Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 EU Liquid Biopsy Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 Japan Liquid Biopsy Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 China Liquid Biopsy Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 India Liquid Biopsy Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 Southeast Asia Liquid Biopsy Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Liquid Biopsy Market Dynamics

12.1 Liquid Biopsy Market Opportunities

12.2 Liquid Biopsy Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Liquid Biopsy Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Liquid Biopsy Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

