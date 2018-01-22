Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Signal Converter Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Industrial signal converters are integral parts of production processes in industries. These converters are used for safe and reliable transmission of analog signals collected from sensors and actuators. Signal converters are essential equipment in industries such as mining and oil and gas, wherein process variables such as temperature and pressure are the prevalent aspects. It is of utmost importance in such industries to accurately measure analog signals for precision in process and safety reasons.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial signal converter market to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial signal converter market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Signal Converter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Other prominent vendors

Dwyer Instruments

Honeywell International

OMRON

Pepperl+Fuchs

PHOENIX CONTACT

Market driver

Increased applications in low-powered signal and data conversion systems

Market challenge

Noise- and temperature-related issues

Market trend

Emergence of new types of data conversion systems

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

