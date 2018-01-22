Latest industry research report on: Global Home Entertainment Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Home entertainment, both as service and devices, is growing at a steady rate. Viewers can access digital video contents through a number of platforms such as YouTube and Netflix. Contents on these platforms are available either for free or on a subscription basis. Home entertainment devices allow users to play movies and TV shows on other electronic devices. Users can enhance, integrate, and manage the media streaming for live or on-demand content.
Technavios analysts forecast the global home entertainment market to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global home entertainment market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Home Entertainment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Bose
LG Electronics
Samsung Electronics
Sony
Yamaha
Other prominent vendors
Atlantic Technology
Cambridge Audio
Definitive Technology
Denon Electronics
Edifier International
Focal Dimension
Harman International
JBL
JVC Kenwood
Koninklijke Philips
Panasonic
Pioneer
Polk Audio
Qualcomm Technologies
Sennheiser
Sonos
Vizio
Zvox
Market driver
Growing availability of content
Market challenge
High cost of switching to new technology
Market trend
Growing technological advances
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
