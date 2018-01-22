A new comprehensive report based on healthcare cloud computing titled “Global Market Study on Healthcare Cloud Computing: Private Cloud Anticipated to Remain the Most Attractive Deployment Model Through 2025” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the global healthcare cloud computing market is estimated to exhibit a strong CAGR of 18.9% during the assessment period 2017 – 2025.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4043

The exhaustive report begins with executive summary that shares key information related to market numbers such CAGR. The next section introduces readers with global healthcare cloud computing market and shares market taxonomy and market definition. Another section of market dynamics analyzes key factors that are driving and restraining the growth of the market as well as details on market trends. According to the report, the growing demand for improved healthcare system and increasing investments by healthcare IT companies are some of the key factors that drive the growth of the market.

For in-depth analysis, the study divides the global healthcare cloud computing market into various segments and sub-segments which are application (non-clinical information system, clinical information system (EMR, PACS, RIS, CPOE, LIS, PIS, others), deployment model (public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud), components (hardware, software, services), service model (SaaS, Iaas, Paas) and region. According to the report, the clinical information system segment is estimated to exhibit a strong CAGR of 20.3% during the assessment period. The study also projects that the private cloud sub-segment is estimated to grow at over CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period with nearly US$ 13 Bn in value by 2025.

Read the Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/healthcare-cloud-computing-market-102017

As per the report, the hybrid cloud sub-segment is anticipated to grow at 18.3% CAGR during the forecast period and generate a value of approx. US$ 10 Bn by 2025. Geographically, North America region held the largest market share in 2016 and estimated to grow with value of more than US$ 14 by 2025.

For its readers, the report also observes the competition landscape in the global market and profiles some of the key players operating in the global market of healthcare cloud computing. The companies are profiled in terms of company overview, company financials, recent developments and strategy. Some of these companies are Agfa -Gevaert N.V., Care Cloud Corporation, Oracle Corporation, GE Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, CareStream Health Inc., Dell Inc. and Athena Health Inc.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4043

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/