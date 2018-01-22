The recently published report titled Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Market Report 2018

1 Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate

1.2 Classification of Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Food Grade

1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Dietary Supplements

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 China Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.2.2 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.4 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate (Volume) by Application

3 United States Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Value (2013-2018)

3.1.1 United States Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.2 United States Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.3 United States Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 United States Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4 China Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Value (2013-2018)

4.1.1 China Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.2 China Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.3 China Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

4.2 China Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

4.3 China Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 China Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5 Europe Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Value (2013-2018)

5.1.1 Europe Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Europe Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.3 Europe Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

5.2 Europe Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 Europe Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Europe Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Japan Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Value (2013-2018)

6.1.1 Japan Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Japan Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Japan Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

6.2 Japan Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Japan Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Japan Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Southeast Asia Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Value (2013-2018)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

7.2 Southeast Asia Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Southeast Asia Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Southeast Asia Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 India Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Value (2013-2018)

8.1.1 India Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.2 India Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.3 India Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

8.2 India Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 India Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.4 India Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

9 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 ANXIN

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 ANXIN Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 WanTuMing Biological

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 WanTuMing Biological Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 TSI Group

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 TSI Group Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Yantai Dongcheng

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Yantai Dongcheng Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 Focus Chem

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 Focus Chem Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 YBCC

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 YBCC Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Runxin Biotechnology

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Runxin Biotechnology Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 ISBA

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 ISBA Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Huiwen

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 Huiwen Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 QJBCHINA

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 QJBCHINA Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 Meitek (Synutra International)

9.12 Hengjie Bio-Pharmaceuticals

9.13 Nippon Zoki

9.14 GGI

9.15 Summit Nutritionals

9.16 Sioux Pharm

9.17 Ruikangda Biochemical

9.18 Guanglong Biochem

9.19 Pacific Rainbow

9.20 Summit Nutritionals International

10 Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Major Manufacturers in 2017

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Market Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.1 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.2 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.3 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

14.2.1 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.2 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.3 United States Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.4 China Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.5 Europe Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.6 Japan Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.8 India Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.3 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.1 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.2 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Revenue Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.3 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.4 Global Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

