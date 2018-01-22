Latest industry research report on: Global Fuel Cells for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Military UAV fuel cells are of different kinds, and they are deployed for various operations. The most prominent types of fuel cells used in military UAVs are proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFCs), solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC), and alkaline fuel cells. Also, intense research is ongoing on leveraging these technologies on different UAV platforms, such as micro and mini UAVs. PEMFCs are used in medium-altitude long endurance (MALE) and high-altitude long endurance (HALE) UAVs as their operating temperature lies between 30C and 100C.
Technavios analysts forecast the global fuel cells for military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market to grow at a CAGR of 14.32% during the period 2017-2021.
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1345166
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fuel cells for military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Fuel Cells for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1345166/global-fuel-cells-for-military-market-research-reports/toc
Key vendors
Energy OR Technologies
Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies
MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology
Protonex
Ultra Electronics
Other prominent vendors
Jadoo Power System
Market driver
High investment in military unmanned aircraft domain
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1345166/global-fuel-cells-for-military-market-research-reports
Market challenge
Decline in prices of non-renewable resources
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Emergence of Formira Hydrogen-on-Demand technology
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiket
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments