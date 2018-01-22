Latest industry research report on: Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Dodecanedioic acid is a dibasic acid, which appears as a white solid substance. It can be manufactured either synthetically or bio-technologically. The synthetic chemicals used for manufacturing dodecanedioic acid are cyclododecane, dodecyl alcohol, 1-3-butadiene, and hydrogen peroxide. The bio-based manufacturing process uses paraffin wax and yeast to prepare dodecanedioic acid. The dodecanedioic acid is segmented based on applications, such as resins, powder coatings, adhesives, lubricants, and others.
Technavios analysts forecast the global dodecanedioic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dodecanedioic acid market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
BEYO Chemical
Cathay Industrial Biotech
Evonik Industries
UBE INDUSTRIES
Verdezyne
Other prominent vendors
Merck
Nantong Senos Biotechnology
Santa Cruz Biotechnology
Zibo Guantong Chemical
Market driver
Increased demand for nylon-based products
Market challenge
Threat of substitutes
Market trend
Increased demand for paints and coatings from the automobile and construction industries
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
