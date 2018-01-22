Latest industry research report on: Global Digital Textile Printing Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Digital printing is a process of printing digital data through printing systems. This digital printing is carried on in textiles of fabrics, such as polyester, cotton, nylon, wool, and rayon. Digital textile printing process includes four ink types, namely disperse and sublimation, reactive, acid, and pigment inks. The usage of these inks varies between different types of fabrics. The market includes four types of digital inks such as disperse and sublimation, reactive, acid, pigment inks.
Technavios analysts forecast the global digital textile printing market to grow at a CAGR of 18.29% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global digital textile printing market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Digital Textile Printing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
DuPont
Huntsman International
JK Group
Kornit Digital
Kiri Industries
Other prominent vendors
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
SPGPrints
Jay Chemical Industries
Marabu
Sensient Imaging Technologies
Sun Chemical Corporation
Hongsam Digital Science & Technology
Market driver
Increasing trade show exhibits
Market challenge
Shift from print media to digital media
Market trend
Increasing significance of UV-cured inks
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
