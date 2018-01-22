A latest research report based on anesthesia gas blender titled “Anesthesia Gas Blender Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, a value of US$663.3 mn is estimated to be generated by the global anesthesia gas blender market by the end of 2025. In 2016, the global anesthesia gas blender market was evaluated for US$400.3 mn. The report further says that the global anesthesia gas blender market is projected to exhibit 5.8% of CAGR during the assessment period from 2017 to 2025.

The comprehensive report begins with an executive summary that provides key information related to global anesthesia gas blender market. This section also shares value and volume wise market related numbers. The next section market overview contains market introduction and includes product overview and details of industry related evolutions/developments. The report identifies key factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market. It also shares key trends and future opportunities available in the global anesthesia gas blender market for new entrants and exiting players to make strategic decisions.

The report has divided the global anesthesia gas blender market into various segments and sub-segments for in-depth analysis. These segments are technology (dual tube flow meter and tube flow meter), end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others), system type (manual and electronic) and region. According to the report, the dual tube flow meter sub-segment has numerous advantages over the other segment such as accuracy, low energy consumption and efficiency. Due to these benefits, dual tube flow meter segment had been leading the market in 2016. The report also says that among all end users, hospitals segment held maximum market share of global anesthesia gas blender market. Geographically, the report analyzes that North America region held largest market share in 2016 however the region is estimated to witness a decline in the share by 2025.

For its readers, the report examines the competition landscape in the global market and profiles some of the key players operating in the global market of anesthesia gas blender. The companies are profiled in terms of company overview, company financials, recent developments and strategy. The report also provides detailed information on these companies such as company details, company description, business overview, SWOT analysis and strategic overview. Some of these companies are medin Medical Innovations GmbH, Farstar (Wuxi) Medical Equipment co., Ltd., HEYER Medical AG, EKU Electronics GmbH, Becton, Dickinson and company, Armstrong Medical, Dameca A/S, Heyer Aerotech GmbH , Smith Medical and flow-meter S.p.A.

