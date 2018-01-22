Latest industry research report on: Global Active Protection System Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Active protection systems (APS) is a technology that integrates radars, sensors, fire control technology, and interceptors to detect, target, and negate incoming enemy fire. For decades, armored tanks and combat vehicles were the only sources of protection for the crew and vehicle against shells, rockets, and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM). However, with the rising developments in the field of anti-tank weapons, the need to develop systems that can actively detect, identify, track, and shoot down these missiles has led to the development of active protection systems (APS).

Technavios analysts forecast the global active protection system (APS) market to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global active protection system (APS) market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Active Protection System (APS) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

General Dynamics

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon

Rheinmetall

Saab

Other prominent vendors

ASELSAN

Israel Military Industries (IMI) Systems

NORINCOGROUP

Market driver

Development of aircraft APS

Market challenge

Limited number of suppliers

Market trend

Development of modular APS

