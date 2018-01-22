This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Flare Gas Recovery System at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Flare Gas Recovery System Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Flare Gas Recovery System during the forecast period.

Global Flare Gas Recovery System market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 13% and 13.5% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. According to Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OhioEPA) and U.S.EPA gas flaring is an important part of the production and processing of natural gas and oil from shale. Flare gas recovery system helps reduce the need for continuous flaring on oil and gas and petrochemical plants.

Market Insights

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Flare Gas Recovery System market. The Global Flare Gas Recovery System market is expected to be primarily driven by factors such as effective mitigation of carbon emission, improving the life of flare tips in the oil and gas, and petrochemical plants, cost effective operations and reduction of loss and increased reuse options. However, the growth in global Flare Gas Recovery System market is likely to be restrained by factors such as high cost of installations, ambiguities in understanding the return on investment (ROI) and lack of awareness in emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Segments Covered

The Global Flare Gas Recovery System market is segmented on the basis of Capacity and Industry Applications. The Capacity include Small Capacity, Medium Capacity, Large Capacity and Very Large Capacity, while the Industry Applications include Diversion and Compression, Pre-treatment of Fuel Gas, Condensation, Evaporators, and Others. Among the capacities of recovery systems the very large flare gas recovery systems dominate the market in terms of value, where as small flare gas recovery systems dominate the market in terms of volume. The very large capacity of flare gas recovery system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the Forecast period from 2017 to 2023 in terms of volume.

Company Profiles

JOHN ZINK HAMWORTHY COMBUSTION,

Gardner Denver Nash, Wärtsilä,

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC,

Zeeco, Inc.,

MOVITHERM,

Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co.Ltd,

Transvac Systems Ltd,

Aerzen USA,

Highland Power Corp.



Key topics covered:

1. Executive summary

2.Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Market overview and competitiveness

5. Global Flare Gas Recovery System Market By Capacity

6. Global Flare Gas Recovery System Market By Industry Applications

7. Global Flare Gas Recovery System Market By Geography

8. Industry Landscape and Highlights

9. Company Profiles

