Technological advancements in last couple of decades have made diagnosis of lung cancer easy using endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) biopsy technique. Endobronchial ultrasound is minimally invasive technique that uses ultrasound along with bronchoscope to examine airway walls and structure adjacent to it. Ultrasound technology used in this procedure allows examination of multilayer tracheobronchial wall structure better than any other imaging technique. Endobronchial ultrasound biopsy has become best alternative to other traditional procedures such as fluoroscopic guided biopsy, fiberoptic bronchoscope, mediastinoscopy or thoracotomy. Using these traditional limits the view of bronchoscopist to bronchial mucosa and lumen, whereas EBUS has widen the vision beyond tracheobronchial wall.

Endobronchial ultrasound biopsy is performed on outpatient basis under local anesthesia using thin needle aspiration. Endobronchial ultrasound guided tracheobronchial needle aspiration method has enabled real-time aspiration of lesions near to trachea and large bronchi. The use of this technique is rapidly gaining popularity due to accumulation of large amount of data related to safety and effectiveness of the technique. As per European Respiratory Journal, EBUS presents positive likelihood ratio of 26.8 and negative likelihood ratio of 0.28. According to American College of Chest Physicians, EBUS is recommended as first procedure to before surgical staging for lung cancer diagnosis in the U.S.

The global market endobronchial ultrasound biopsy is expected to be driven by incidence of lung cancer all over the world. According to Cancer Research U.K., 46,403 new lung cancer cases were diagnosed in U.K. in 2014, which accounted for 13% of all new cancer cases. According to American Lung Association, Lung cancer is the most common cancer across the globe accounting for 1.8 Mn new cases worldwide in 2012. And is most prevalent in elderly person. 83% of patients living with lung cancer are 60 years-old or above. Growing geriatric population thus can be a factor contributing to growth of endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market over the forecast period. However, the biggest restraint for growth of endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market is unawareness about the technique. Despite the technique is being used for last two decade in matured markets, developing countries such as India and China have recently introduced to this technique.

One of the main applications of endobronchial ultrasound biopsy is in staging of cancer. Introduction of this technique has made dramatic changes in treatment planning for lung cancer. In 2016, American Medical Association created three new CPT codes for endobronchial ultrasound biopsy procedure. Thus all the services using EBUS including aspiration biopsy are reimbursed by Medicare

Hospitals end user segment is expected to be dominant in global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market due to high patient population EBUS procedure is generally provided on outpatient or day case basis.

Regionally, global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America clearly dominates the global market endobronchial ultrasound biopsy due to high prevalence and growing adoption of technique by physicians and patients. Europe is expected to be the second largest market endobronchial ultrasound biopsy. Asia pacific endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period of 2017–2025, primarily due to delayed introduction of EBUS technique in the region and limited availability of qualified resources to perform the procedure.

Olympus Europa SE & CO. KG is the major player that provides endobronchial ultrasound biopsy systems globally. Some of the popular brands of video bronchoscopes provided by the company include BF-Q180, BF-P180, BF-3C160, etc.

