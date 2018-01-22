The report on Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market.

The report on global durable medical equipment (DME) market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the durable medical equipment (DME) market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global durable medical equipment (DME) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The recent report on global durable medical equipment (dme) market identified that North America dominated the global durable medical equipment (dme) market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the durable medical equipment (dme) market worldwide.

The report segments the global durable medical equipment (dme) market on the basis of Product and End-Use.

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market by Product

monitoring and therapeutic devices

personal mobility devices

bathroom safety devices and medical furniture

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market by End-Use

hospitals

nursing homes

home healthcare

others

Global durable medical equipment (dme) market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Invacare Corporaion

Sunrise Medical

ArjoHuntleigh

Hill Rom, Inc

Stryker Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Drive Medical

GF Health Products Inc

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

