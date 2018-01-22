The dumbwaiter lifts are generally the elevators that are used to transport smaller goods between the floors of a building. Dumbwaiter lifts were introduced to the market back in 1887 by Cannon, the inventor of these tiny lifts that carry objects (mostly food) rather than people. These small freight elevators are designed in such a way that a small doorway is made on each floor of the building from where the objects can be sent or received. A typical dumbwaiter lift consists of a movable frame, ropes and pulleys, guided rails and a cart that is used to carry goods. These lifts operate on the similar operating principle that of passenger lifts. The movable frame in a shaft rides through the guiding rails that are connected to a pair of ropes and pulleys which operate using the electric or hydraulic power generated by a motor or a pump. They are normally downsized elevators which make it easier to fetch small objects across the floors of a building.

Dumbwaiter lifts are available in variable sizes and load handling capacities. These are normally employed in hospitals, hotels, schools, offices and some private multistory residences. The need for dumbwaiter lifts is gradually increasing as it accounts to save time and efforts from moving things from one floor to another. These small service lifts are generally either manually operated or power driven. There is a lot of scope in improvising the operations of dumbwaiter lifts. Smart systems can be employed to maintain precision in operation of these lifts. Load carrying capacities can be increased and making the lifts use less power can actually drive the market to a different extent.

Dumbwaiter Lifts Market: Market Dynamics

Many hotels are using dumbwaiter lifts for serving hot and delicious food in hotel rooms directly from the kitchen. Hospitals and modern residential complexes are using them for laundry purposes. And with increasing high rising hotels, hospitals, offices, schools and residential complexes, the use of dumbwaiter lifts is expected to increase in the years coming. This situation can be considered as the key market driver. Providing comfort and high quality of service in hotels in now a mandate to maintain their status-quo. Providing better laundry facilities and serving quick food to the patients in hospitals is also seen to be as a new trend in the current market.

All these things can be considered as the impacts that have influenced the usage of dumbwaiter lifts in various sectors. With the increased usage of dumbwaiter lifts, the ease of providing services has increased. The market is demanding for smarter solutions for implementation of dumbwaiter lifts in different properties. The only constraint for the market in this sector is maintaining the building codes suggested by ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers) and are supposed to have conformity with the lift regulations suggested in the rules and regulations directories in respective nations. There is no harm for new entrants other than financing part. The dumbwaiter lifts market is expected to grow with decent pace.

Dumbwaiter Lifts Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type of operation, global dumbwaiter lifts market can be segmented as:

Manually operated Mechanical

Power Operated Hydraulic Electric



On the basis of number of halts, global dumbwaiter lifts market can be segmented as:

Limited Halts (Up to 7)

Unlimited Halts

On the basis of car door design, global dumbwaiter lifts market can be segmented as:

Roll Top

Bi-parting

Collapsible Gate

On the basis of load carrying capacities, global dumbwaiter lifts market can be segmented as:

Small (Up to 100 lb)

Medium (Up to 200 lb)

High (Over 200 lb)

On the basis of installation type, global dumbwaiter lifts market can be segmented as:

Floor Type

Window Type

On the basis of end user, global dumbwaiter lifts market can be segmented as:

Hotels

Hospitals

High Rising Residences

Malls

Cruises and Ships

Offices

Schools

Dumbwaiter Lifts Market: Regional Outlook

The market for dumbwaiter lifts is large enough to compare with that of elevators and escalators. With the growing economies worldwide, premium hotels, hospitals and high rising residential buildings are being constructed throughout the developing nations from the likes of those in APAC region. The market in North America is expected to see a tangible growth in this field. The same is expected from Japan, India and China as these economies have grown rapidly for past few years. With the advancement in the hospitality services, new opportunities have opened for dumbwaiter lifts market.

