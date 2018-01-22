According to a new report Global Data Masking Market, published by KBV research, the Global Data Masking Market size is expected to reach $801.4 million by 2023, rising at a market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Legal & Finance Data Masking Market by Region in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 11.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9% during (2019 – 2023) in Global Sales & Marketing Data Masking Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.0% during (2019 – 2023) in Global HR & Operations Data Masking Market.
The Dynamic market holds the largest market share in Global Data Masking Market by Type in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Static market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.5% during (2019 – 2023).
The Retail & Ecommerce market holds the largest market share in Global Data Masking Market by Vertical in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 13.4 % during the forecast period. The BFSI market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.8% during (2019 – 2023). Additionally, The Healthcare & Lifesciences market would garner market size of $99.4 million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/data-masking-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Data Masking Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Informatica, Micro Focus (Formerly Hpe Software), Oracle Corporation, Mentis Technology, Compuware Corporation, Solix Technologies, Inc., and Delphix.
