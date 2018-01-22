This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Digital Oilfield at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2016 to 2022 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Digital Oilfield Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Digital Oilfield during the forecast period.

Global Digital Oilfield Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 4.0% and 4.5% over the Forecast period 2016 to 2022. It is was worth USD 24.60 billion in 2014. Digital oilfields refer to the digital platform used for connection and collaboration of on and offshore operation in oil and gas sector. The digital oilfield helps improve the production and maximizes Oilfield recovery, limiting non-productive time thereby increasing profitability of the firm. Automation and Instrumentation accounted for the largest market size in 2015 and it is expected to dominate the revenues in the digital oilfield market over the forecast period. The Global Digital Oilfield Market is expected to be primarily driven by Factors such as growing demand for crude oil, Need of Integrated operations to increase efficient and optimal E & P and Producing Oil from Mature Oilfield. However, the growth in the Global Digital Oilfield Market is likely to be restrained by factors such as High investment costs and longer duration of implementation, and Volatile crude oil prices.

Segments Covered

The Digital Oilfield Market is segmented on the basis of Services, Processes, and region. The segmentation on the basis of Services covers Automation and Instrumentation, and IT Services. The Automation and Instrumentation segment further includes DSC, SCADA, Smart Well, Safety Systems, Wireless Sensor, PLC, CPM and Others. The IT Services segment is further divided into IT outsourcing, Software, IT Services and Commissioning and computer equipment/hardware. On the basis of Processes the market is segmented as Reservoir, Production optimization, Drilling Optimizations and others. Among the processes the production optimization segment accounted for the largest market size in 2015.

Company Profiles

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Schlumberger Limited

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Halliburton Company

Pointcross Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Weatherford International PLC

Paradigm Limited

Pason Systems Inc.

ABB Limited

Key topics covered:

1. Report Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Digital Oilfield Market Overview

4. Global Digital Oilfield Market by Services

5. Global Digital Oilfield Market by Processes

6. Global Digital Oilfield Market by Region

7. Company Profiles

