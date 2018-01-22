Research shows that kitchens are bacteria and pest hotbeds. By offering its professional cleaning services, Crystal Clean Maintenance prevents this issue from worsening and keeps commercial kitchens sanitary.

[Fredericton, 1/22/2018] – Crystal Clean Maintenance keeps commercial spaces in New Brunswick spick-and-span. From office cleaning to post-disaster clean-ups, the company makes the entire area sanitary and safe. It caters to offices, warehouses, and other industrial facilities.

It also cleans commercial kitchens, which are highly susceptible to bacteria and pest growth.

Commercial Kitchens Breed Bacteria

Kitchens contain elements that make them viable for bacteria, and recent research sheds light on the magnitude of the problem. A study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that a kitchen sponge provides a warm and nutrient-rich environment for bacterial growth. The sponges then spread the bacteria to kitchen surfaces, leading to cross-contamination.

Meanwhile, a 2015 study published in the Food Protection Trends found high levels of bacteria like Salmonella on countertops and sinks. These bacteria can cause cramps, fever, and diarrhea.

Commercial Kitchens Invite Pests

Apart from being viable for bacterial growth, commercial kitchens are also prone to pest infestations. The Michigan State University reports that the cold weather makes rodents and cockroaches seek the warmth of the indoors. Specifically, they target spaces abundant with food, such as kitchens and pantries.

Commercial Cleaning Services from Crystal Clean Maintenance

Crystal Clean Maintenance helps prevent bacterial growth and pest infestation in commercial kitchens by offering professional cleaning services. Its extensive cleaning techniques remove dirt and grime and make sure that kitchens meet stringent sanitation standards.

The company offers a range of service options, including oven and hood cleaning, filter replacements, roof vent pressure washing, grease trap cleaning, and more. It cleans the walls, floors, ceilings, and even appliances, leaving behind a kitchen that’s clean from top to bottom.

Through its extensive cleaning services, Crystal Clean Maintenance helps kitchens stay clean, safe, and ready for business.

About Crystal Clean Maintenance

Crystal Clean Maintenance boasts more than 50 years of professional cleaning experience. It serves Fredericton, Moncton, and St. John, as well as the surrounding areas. It is committed to providing incredible services.

Visit https://becrystalclean.com/ for more information.