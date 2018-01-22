Increasing health awareness among consumers and growing demand for products with health & wellness attributes are driving sales of Bakery & Cereals in the UAE. Of the eleven markets, Bread & Rolls is the largest, while the Breakfast Cereals market is forecast to register the fastest growth during forecast period (2016-2021). The Bakery & Cereals sector in the country is fragmented, with top five brands accounting for more than one-fourth of the overall sales as on 2016. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of Bakery & Cereals products in the country.

GlobalData’s Country Profile report on the Bakery & Cereals sector in the UAE provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

What else is contained?

Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2011-2021

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Baking Ingredients, Baking Mixes, Breads & Rolls, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes, Pastries & Sweet Pies, Cereal Bars, Cookies (Sweet Biscuits), Dough Products, Energy Bars, Morning Goods and Savory Biscuits with inputs on individual category share within each market and the change in their market share forecast for 2016-2021

Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels, including private label growth analysis from 2011-2016

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each market through distribution channels such as Cash & Carries and Warehouse Clubs, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, eRetailers and others

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for packaging materials and containers in each market, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Packaging material data for Glass, Flexible Packaging, Paper & Board, Rigid Plastics, and others; container data for: Jar, Bottle, Bag/Sachet, Tub, Box, Pouch, and Tube.

Scope

The UAE Bakery & Cereals sector is forecast to register value growth of 6.4% during 2016-2021.

Bread & Rolls is forecast to register the fastest growth rate during 2016-2021.

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the largest distribution channel in the UAE’s Bakery & Cereals sector.

The top five brands in the UAE’s Bakery & Cereals sector accounted for 28.1% value share, in 2016.

Flexible Packaging is the most commonly used packaging material in the UAE Bakery & Cereals sector.

