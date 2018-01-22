This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Cellular confinement systems at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Cellular confinement systems Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Cellular confinement systems during the forecast period.

Cellular confinement systems are also known in the industry as geocells. These systems are widely used for the protection of soil erosion, slop protection and channel protection owing to its honeycomb structure. Globally, the cellular confinement systems are widely used in the construction industry. The global market size of cellular confinement systems market (geocells market) in terms of revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR between 8.5% and 9.0% over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Market Insights

The global Cellular confinement systems market was sized over USD 950 million in 2015. In terms of volume, the global Cellular confinement systems market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 5.5% and 6.0% during 2017-2023. The global market for cellular confinement systems (geocells) is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period, primarily due to growing demand from emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America, owing to its increasing use in construction segment.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the Cellular confinement systems market by materials, and by applications. On the basis of materials used for manufacturing of cellular confinement systems the market covers analysis of High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polypropylene, Polyester and other materials. The HDPE segment accounted for the largest market share both in terms of value and volume.

Company Profiles

Polymer Group Inc.

Geocell Systems Inc.

Strata Systems inc.

Presto Geosystems

TMP Geosynthetics

ABG Geosynthetics

Huifeng Geosynthetics

SABK International

Tensar International Ltd.

Admir Technologies

Armtec infrastructure Inc.

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Cellular confinement systems Market Overview Global Cellular confinement systems Market : IGR Snapshots Global Cellular confinement systems market by Materials (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS) 2017 – 2023 Global Cellular confinement systems market by Applications (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS) 2017 – 2023 Global Cellular confinement systems Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS) 2017 – 2023 Company Profiles

