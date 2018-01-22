Contradicting the speculation about the competition from emerging neighbour, Hyderabad, and the swelling concerns of automation and its impact on office market, Bengaluru maintained its Silicon Valley status and recorded the highest absorption of 15.3 million sq ft (1.4 million sq m) in 2017, representing a 36% share in Pan India absorption. This is a significant increase of 20% from 2016, when the city had witnessed a gross absorption of 12.8 million sq ft (1.18 million sq m).

The increase in absorption is primarily attributed to the sturdy expansion by technology occupiers, contributing 56% of the total demand. Banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) and engineering & manufacturing followed with 11% and 9% share, respectively. As forecasted, Coworking operators with 7% share in overall office leasing continued to expand in 2017 and leased almost double office space than 2016. We anticipate the office market to remain robust, with average 14 million sq ft (1.3 million sq m) absorption YoY in the next three years.

“We recorded an average rental increase of 13.7% YOY in Bengaluru in 2017, highest in India amid demand outstripping the supply. While sizable supply is under construction, we cannot rule out about 8-10% YOY increase in Grade A rents due to high demand in preferred micromarkets”, says Ritesh Sachdev, Senior Executive Director, Occupier Services, Colliers International India.

As per Colliers Research, new supply of 12.7 million sq ft (1.1 million sq m) added to the city’s inventory in 2017, recording a 30% increase from 2016. About 26 million sq ft (2.4 million sq m) of Grade A office space is scheduled for completion in Bengaluru till 2020. More than 60% of the total upcoming space is concentrated in ORR and Whitefield, while rest of the space is distributed among various micromarkets such as North (10%) and SBD (7%) and other micromarkets (14%). We expect, upcoming supply to complement the increased demand in ORR, Whitefield and emerging micromarket of North Bengaluru.