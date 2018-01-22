Market Highlights:

The major growth driver of automated material handling market includes increased adoption of automation in the manufacturing and warehouses industries and constant evolution innovation in automated technology that aids to reduce the time and overhead expenses of material handling. Furthermore, the increased demand for automated system in different verticals such as automotive, pharmaceuticals and chemical industries are expected to boost the demand for automated material handling market over the forecast period. However, high cost for installation, shortage of technical expertise, high maintenance costs of equipment and system are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of automated material handling market.

Industry News

March 2017, Toyota Industries Corporation acquired Vanderlande Industries Holding B.V, the global market leader for value added logistic process automation. In order to boost the Toyota industries material handling system, Toyota Industries Corporation has signed an agreement with Vanderlande Industries and acquired 100% shares in the company. Vanderlande is known for expert proficient for logistic purpose of retail and parcel handling sectors and is one of the world’s leading companies for passenger baggage handling system at airports. Also, Vanderlande, Toyota Industries and Bastian had collaborated to provide innovative logistic solutions to customers worldwide.

August 2017, Jungheinrich AG, solutions to be used by LMC Caravan for logistic solutions. LMC caravan had installed Jungheinrich solution to implement the warehouse and material flow technology at their new logistic facility. The strategy is to boost the material flow inside companies overall logistics operations. LMC caravan was impressed by Jungheinrich’s logistics solutions because they tends to offers with a sustainable price and quality of service for future logistics requirements at LMC Caravan Sassenberg, West German based Unit.

May 2017, Daifuku becomes No.1 system supplier of Modern Material Handling. Based on sales of 2016, Daifuku was ranked No.1 for three consecutive years in “Top 20 Worldwide Material Handling System Suppliers 2017”by U.S. based Modern Material Handling magazine. Daifuku business has excelled across the world. This is due to global enhanced investment in logistics system by the e-commerce sector and increased demand for automation and the use of capital investment settle the issues of shortage of labor to foster the productivity.

Automated Material Handling Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Product: Robots, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems, Automated Cranes, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)

Segmentation by System: Unit Load Material Handling Systems, Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

Segmentation by Software: Warehouse Management System, Warehouse Control System, Warehouse Execution System

Segmentation by Function: Storage, Transportation, Assembly, Packaging, Distribution, Waste Handling.

Segmentation by Industry: Automotive Metals & Heavy Machinery, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare, Aviation, E-Commerce, Others (paper and printing, and textile and clothing)

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Automated Material Handling Market with the largest market share in the region. This is attributed to large number of manufacturers and suppliers are encouraging the material handling devices to gain the desired results. Furthermore, China and Japan are the prominent countries leading in the Asia Pacific region. China has constantly increase their investment to adopt automation techniques to boost manufacturing sector to increase their GDP.

North America region is expected to have the significant growth over the forecast period due to advanced technological infrastructure. The U.S and Canada are the leading countries in the North America region. Additionally, Europe is expected to have substantial growth owing to large amount of investment in food and beverage industry.

