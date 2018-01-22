Latest industry research report on: Americas Molded Plastic Packaging Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Molded plastics can be defined as plastics that are molded into various shapes and sizes or into different forms such as jars, bottles, and plastic tubes. A mold is a hollow material which can be of any shape or size, filled with liquid or any other material such as plastic or glass. The liquid then sets inside the mold, adopting the exact shape and size of the mold. Molded plastics are one of the preferred forms of packaging over other packaging materials such as glass. This is because certain chemical and physical properties of molded plastics make them popular over other certain other methods of packaging.
Technavios analysts forecast the molded plastic packaging market in Americas to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the molded plastic packaging market in Americas for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Canada
Mexico
The US
Others
Technavio’s report, Molded Plastic Packaging Market in Americas 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Alpha Packaging
Apex Plastics
Plastipak
Silgan Holdings
Other prominent vendors
EVCO Plastics
First American Plastic Molding Enterprise
Gemini Plastics
Graham Packaging Company
Hoosier Custom Plastic
HTI Plastics
National Molding
R&D Molders
RPC Group
Sonoco
Streamline Plastics
Market driver
Rising demand for beverages
Market challenge
Expected rise in the prices of raw material
Market trend
Increased focus on sustainability
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
