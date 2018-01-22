Airport IT Systems Market Overview

Airports are constantly seeking new methods to improve their operational efficiencies and enhance passenger air travel. Airport IT systems support the business goals of providing an efficient, passenger-friendly, and cost-effective airport operation. They also interface and integrate the majority of electronic information within the airport, thus ensuring the smooth flow of information for operations, management, and security. Such systems assist the airport authorities or the senior officials to monitor operations and effectively address the business-critical issues. They are also labeled as the precursors to the next-generation of airports due to their advantages.

The smart airport program, a joint initiative of International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports Council International (ACI), has been designed to boost the efficiency and profitability of airports even during volatile economic conditions. Such airport terminals are developed around a single, converged IP platform that enables high-speed broadband traffic across the aerodrome. By enabling real-time data exchange and airport-wide integration, the smart airports significantly improve their operational efficiencies, passenger services, and security capabilities. Singapore’s Changi Airport, London’s Heathrow Airport, and South Korea’s Incheon International Airport are some airports that have adopted the smart program.

Increasing demand for air travel have made the government organizations such as International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), IATA, FAA, EASA, Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), and European Union (EU) to encourage the development of smart airports. Such an approach would minimize the risks and limit the inconvenience to the passengers, thus enabling safer flight and airport operations. With the increased operational advantages of smart airports, many investments have been signed in the market. Some of them are

The European airports have planned on investing more than $61 billion in the redevelopment and upgrading of new facilities and services during 2015-2018.

In 2015, it was proposed that over $50 billion would be invested in the construction, development, and modification of Iraq airports over a decade.

In 2015, more than $10 billion was invested for the expansion and renovation of terminals and development of airfield inside the Frankfurt airport.

In 2015, the Heathrow Airport in London gained an investment of $13 billion for its infrastructure and airfield development.

In 2013, Edinburgh Airport, Scotland committed to invest $166 million, for upgrading the airport’s immigration, baggage reclaims, and security facilities over five years.

It is also expected that the Indian government and private firms would invest $12.1 billion over 2012-2017. This amount will be used for the construction of new airports, expansion, and modernization of existing airports and development of low-cost airports.

In 2014, Bristol Airport in England, invested $26.5 million, in its terminal expansion program, which would transform passenger experience.

The key players of global airport IT systems market are RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS (France), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), Rockwell Collins (US), INFORM GmbH (Germany), and Siemens AG (Germany). Other companies that are operating in this market are IBM (US), Ultra Electronics Holdings (UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), SITA (Geneva), Thales Group (France) and IKUSI (Spain).

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

2015:- SITA signed a contract with the Abu Dhabi International Airport to provide end-to-end passenger and airport management solutions for the airport’s new terminal, which is scheduled for completion by July 2017. Under the contract, SITA would equip the terminal with next-generation airport management solutions such as common-use AirportConnect passenger-processing platform, AirportVision FIDS, the BagManager baggage management solution, and several automated boarding gates.

2014 – International Business Machines, a prominent vendor of the market, signed a contract with the Shanghai Airport Authority in China to provide cloud-computing technology and systems, which would help move passengers more efficiently and enhance the security at the airport.

Regional Analysis

In 2014, there were more than 6,000 airports and airfields in APAC, of which the developing countries such as China had 507 airports and India had 346. During the same period, over 19.7 million aircraft movements from the region were recorded, which was 5% higher than 2013.

In 2013, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) signed a seven-year contract, worth $3.44 billion, with SITA for the modernization of AOCC at 10 airports across India such as Ahmedabad, Calicut, Chennai, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mangalore, Pune, Trichy, and Trivandrum. SITA partnered with NIIT Technologies for this multi-airport project. Such developments result in the growth of the market.

Airport IT Systems Market – Competitive Analysis

The global airport IT systems market is highly competitive, and vendors compete based on cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. It is crucial for vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality airport IT systems with latest technology and materials to survive and succeed such an intensely competitive environment.

Rockwell Collins and Ultra Electronics Holdings are the two leading vendors in the market. Their focus is primarily on the implementation of lightweight materials, more of electric technologies, and robust systems. For example, inIn 2013, Ultra Electronics Holdings signed a contract with Viracopos International Airport, Brazil to provide a comprehensive suite of airport IT systems. Similarly, inIn 2014, Rockwell Collins signed a five-year contract with Monterrey International Airport, Mexico to install the ARINC vMUSE common use check-in platform and the ARINC SelfServ common use kiosk software at the airport. The emergence of such advanced airport IT systems has transformed the aviation industry.

Mergers and acquisitions, along with increased collaboration with alliance partners around the world would drive the global Airport IT Systems Market during the forecast period. For example: