For adults in Edinburgh, dental implants from Edinburgh Dental Specialists provide a durable solution to the problem of missing teeth.

[EDINBURGH, 22/1/2018] – This innovative and highly effective treatment gives patients new teeth that look and feel like natural ones. With dental implants from Edinburgh Dental Specialists, the patient can enjoy their favourite foods again, without worrying about the replacement teeth falling out of their mouth.

Dental Implants can solve a variety of problems

Edinburgh Dental Specialists can use dental implants to replace any number of teeth. The patient might have lost a tooth by accident while playing sports, or they might have lost a whole set of teeth through a combination of oral health problems. Edinburgh Dental Specialists can also use dental implants to stabilise removable dentures, which improves their performance and releases the patient from the bother of messy adhesives.

The process of receiving dental implants from Edinburgh Dental Specialists

The first step is a conversation at the Edinburgh Dental Specialists city-centre practice. The team will learn about the patient’s oral health history, and ensure the patient’s mouth is healthy enough to receive the implants. Some preliminary work may be needed to achieve this.

The next step is a minor surgical procedure in the Edinburgh Dental Specialists treatment room. The dentist will place small titanium posts into the patient’s jawbone. After this, there’s a short period of healing. Then the patient returns to the Edinburgh Dental Specialists practice to have their new teeth attached to the implanted posts.

Advantages for the future

Dental implants enhance the patient’s oral health in several ways:

• The jawbone meshes with the implanted metal, providing a stable foundation for the new teeth. The patient can bite into food without worry;

• The dental implants help the patient’s underlying facial bone structure to remain robust;

• The patient might find their speech becomes clearer;

• The aesthetic appeal and natural feel of the dental implants might provide an overall confidence boost.

Edinburgh Dental Specialists’ dental implants patients enjoy an improvement in their quality of life once treatment is complete. The long-lasting oral health and cosmetic benefits provided by Edinburgh Dental Specialists give patients a brighter dental future.