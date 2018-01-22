In line with our forecast, the overall leasing volumes in Pune have dwindled further in 2017, due to the scarcity of quality supply. The total absorption excluding renewals and pre-commitments was recorded at only 3.5 million sq ft (0.32 million sq m) in 2017, ~11% less from 2016 and almost 30% less from 2015. Notwithstanding the supply issues, the availability of large talent pool helped to sustain the occupier interest in the Pune market and so far, we have not witnessed any significant relocation from the city. Technology firms were the leading demand drivers to contribute about 72% of the overall transaction volumes in 2017. We expect more tractions in coming years from coworking players who made their debut in Pune market in 2017, with 1% share in the overall leasing market.

The vacancy levels dropped to 5% (2017) from 9.8% (2016). Despite sustained demand, we could see only 2.0 million sq ft (0.18 million sq m) completed in 2017. Most of this supply was pre-committed by the existing occupiers for their expansion purposes. In 2018, we expect about 2.9 million sq ft (0.27 million sq m) of Grade A office space to be completed towards the end of the year. About 80% of new supply is in the form of IT/TeS (Information Technology and Information Technology enabled Services) building concentrated in Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Nanded City.

“Pre-commitments continue to dominate the large transaction segment while small-to-medium size transactions have caught place in the last quarter, which is expected to continue in 2018. Furthermore, it will be an exciting year for commercial real estate with demand and supply equation yet to stabilise”, says Rishav Vij, Director, Office Services (Pune), Colliers International India.

As per Colliers Research, there is a supply pipeline of about 11 million sq ft (1.02 million sq m) till 2021, though we are sceptical about the completion of projects on time because several projects have not even broken the ground and work has been stalled in a couple of them. Thus, we do not expect inventory pressure to reverse anytime soon in Pune.