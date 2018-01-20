New Delhi, 2018: Recently Heart & Soul Women Rising Club organized Women with Spirit Awards 2018 to honor Women who have excelled in their Professional fields at Green Lounge, Delhi. The event also had SOLITAIRE ELITE ROYAL RAVISHING SHOW with “Mom & Me” theme which invited many known personalities and models with their kids.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Mittal, Founder (Heart & Soul Women Rising Club) said, “I feel proud and honored to meet such great women achievers every year and it’s always a pleasure to give them recognition on such platform. Our club salutes the womanhood and their spirit to lead the life and the way they all manage both personal & professional spaces”.

Event honored about more than 50 high spirited women associated in some way with HEART AND SOUL and who are achievers and already made a mark by their beautiful and significant work in their professional and social environment.

Many eminent women personality graced the event which includes Ratan Kaul (VP, Indian Council for UN Relations), Beauty Expert Bharti Taneja , Sushma Singhvi , Model Amanpreet Wahi, Rita Gangwani, Avleen Khokar, Sumathy Bachchan, Gunjan Gaur, Sumita Dass, Harpreet, Rachna Mehra and many more.