Table of Contents

United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Market 2018

1 Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets

1.2 Classification of Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Passive Welding Helmet

1.2.4 Auto Darkening Welding Helmet

1.3 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Shipbuilding

1.3.3 Energy

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Infrastructure Construction

1.3.7 Other

1.4 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Price by Region (2012-2017)

4 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.1 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.4 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)

5.1 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 3M

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 3M Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Optrel

6.2.2 Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Optrel Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 ESAB

6.3.2 Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 ESAB Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Miller

6.4.2 Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Miller Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Lincoln

6.5.2 Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Lincoln Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 GYS

6.6.2 Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.6.2.1 Product A

6.6.2.2 Product B

6.6.3 GYS Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.7 EWM

6.7.2 Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.7.2.1 Product A

6.7.2.2 Product B

6.7.3 EWM Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.8 Univet

6.8.2 Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.8.2.1 Product A

6.8.2.2 Product B

6.8.3 Univet Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.9 TEKA

6.9.2 Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.9.2.1 Product A

6.9.2.2 Product B

6.9.3 TEKA Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.10 Protect Laserschutz

6.10.2 Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.10.2.1 Product A

6.10.2.2 Product B

6.10.3 Protect Laserschutz Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.11 Solter

6.12 Migatronic

6.13 Hobart

6.14 Mine Safety Appliances

6.15 MEDOP

6.16 Cigweld

6.17 Kemper

6.18 JSP

6.19 Enseet

6.20 Re Lang

6.21 Welhel

7 Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Major Manufacturers in 2016

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)

11.1 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

11.2 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11.4 United States Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

