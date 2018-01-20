Air Quality Monitoring and Water Quality Sensors Market has been growing on account of increasing environmental pollution coupled with the growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of air and water pollution on health. Moreover, rapid surge in government initiatives concerning the development of environmental friendly industries has resulted in increased research and development spending on efficient pollution monitoring solutions.

According to the research report, “Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment and Water Quality Sensors Market: Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)”, global air quality monitoring equipment market is anticipated to witness a robust growth of 10.33% while global water quality sensors market is projected to growth at an ample pace of 7.25%.

Key factors driving the growth of such devices include rising number of deaths form air and water pollution, surging urbanisation & industrialisation as well as increasing government initiatives to develop environment friendly industries. Although, North America holds the major percentage share in the air quality monitoring as well as water quality sensors market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the market in terms of growth rate. In the recent years, precariously high levels of air and water pollution particularly in countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan etc., has led to the implementation of international standards and environment protection policies in the region. Moreover, rising industrial development across various Asian countries has been intensifying the pollution levels which further amplifies the demand for air & water quality sensors.

Amongst the segments, indoor air quality monitoring solutions will hold the majority market share, in terms of revenue. However, outdoor solutions is anticipated to grow at a much higher pace in the forecast period. Amplifying installation rates of outdoor air quality monitoring products across various industries coupled with surging adoptions of the AQM stations are the key factors that is expected to propel its growth in the coming years. On the other hand, high costs of these devices and unwillingness of various industries to adopt new technologies have been inhibiting the growth in the market. Therefore, several companies such as Horiba, Ltd., YSI Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., etc., are now in competition to provide efficient yet cost-effective air & water quality monitoring solutions.

