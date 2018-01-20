The recently published report titled Global Irrigation Controller Market Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Irrigation Controller Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Irrigation Controller Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Irrigation Controller Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Irrigation Controller Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Irrigation Controller Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Table of Contents

Global Irrigation Controller Market Professional Survey Report 2018

1 Industry Overview of Irrigation Controller

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Irrigation Controller

1.1.1 Definition of Irrigation Controller

1.1.2 Specifications of Irrigation Controller

1.2 Classification of Irrigation Controller

1.2.1 Smart Controllers

1.2.2 Tap Timers

1.2.3 Basic Controllers

1.3 Applications of Irrigation Controller

1.3.1 Farms

1.3.2 Orchard

1.3.3 Greenhouses

1.3.4 Sports Grounds

1.3.5 Turfs & Landscapes

1.3.6 Golf

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Irrigation Controller

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Irrigation Controller

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Irrigation Controller

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Irrigation Controller

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Irrigation Controller

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Irrigation Controller Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Irrigation Controller Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Irrigation Controller Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Irrigation Controller Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Irrigation Controller Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Irrigation Controller Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Irrigation Controller Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Irrigation Controller Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Irrigation Controller Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Irrigation Controller Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Irrigation Controller Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Irrigation Controller Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Irrigation Controller Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Irrigation Controller Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Irrigation Controller Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Irrigation Controller Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Irrigation Controller Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Irrigation Controller Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Irrigation Controller Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Irrigation Controller Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Irrigation Controller Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Irrigation Controller Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Irrigation Controller Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Irrigation Controller Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Irrigation Controller Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Irrigation Controller Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Irrigation Controller Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Irrigation Controller Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Irrigation Controller Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Irrigation Controller Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Irrigation Controller Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Irrigation Controller Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Smart Controllers of Irrigation Controller Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Tap Timers of Irrigation Controller Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.3 Basic Controllers of Irrigation Controller Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2012-2017E Irrigation Controller Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Irrigation Controller Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Irrigation Controller Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Farms of Irrigation Controller Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Orchard of Irrigation Controller Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.3 Greenhouses of Irrigation Controller Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.4 Sports Grounds of Irrigation Controller Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.5 Turfs & Landscapes of Irrigation Controller Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.6 Golf of Irrigation Controller Growth Driving Factor Analysis

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Irrigation Controller

8.1 Rain Bird Corporation

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Rain Bird Corporation 2016 Irrigation Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Rain Bird Corporation 2016 Irrigation Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 The Toro Company

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 The Toro Company 2016 Irrigation Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 The Toro Company 2016 Irrigation Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Hunter Industries

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Hunter Industries 2016 Irrigation Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Hunter Industries 2016 Irrigation Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Netafim

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Netafim 2016 Irrigation Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Netafim 2016 Irrigation Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Hydropoint Data Systems

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Hydropoint Data Systems 2016 Irrigation Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Hydropoint Data Systems 2016 Irrigation Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 The Scotts Company

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 The Scotts Company 2016 Irrigation Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 The Scotts Company 2016 Irrigation Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 Calsense

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 Calsense 2016 Irrigation Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 Calsense 2016 Irrigation Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 Galcon

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 Galcon 2016 Irrigation Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 Galcon 2016 Irrigation Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 Rachio

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 Rachio 2016 Irrigation Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 Rachio 2016 Irrigation Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 Weathermatic

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.2.1 Product A

8.10.2.2 Product B

8.10.3 Weathermatic 2016 Irrigation Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 Weathermatic 2016 Irrigation Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.11 Gilmour

8.12 Orbit

8.13 Skydrop

8.14 Raindrip

8.15 Gardena

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Irrigation Controller Market

9.1 Global Irrigation Controller Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global 2017-2022 Irrigation Controller Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast

9.1.2 Global 2017-2022 Irrigation Controller Sales Price Forecast

9.2 Irrigation Controller Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America 2017-2022 Irrigation Controller Consumption Forecast

9.2.2 China 2017-2022 Irrigation Controller Consumption Forecast

9.2.3 Europe 2017-2022 Irrigation Controller Consumption Forecast

9.2.4 Southeast Asia 2017-2022 Irrigation Controller Consumption Forecast

9.2.5 Japan 2017-2022 Irrigation Controller Consumption Forecast

9.2.6 India 2017-2022 Irrigation Controller Consumption Forecast

9.3 Irrigation Controller Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Irrigation Controller Market Trend (Application)

10 Irrigation Controller Marketing Type Analysis

10.1 Irrigation Controller Regional Marketing Type Analysis

10.2 Irrigation Controller International Trade Type Analysis

10.3 Traders or Distributors with Contact Information of Irrigation Controller by Region

10.4 Irrigation Controller Supply Chain Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Irrigation Controller

11.1 Consumer 1 Analysis

11.2 Consumer 2 Analysis

11.3 Consumer 3 Analysis

11.4 Consumer 4 Analysis

12 Conclusion of the Global Irrigation Controller Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

