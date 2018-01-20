UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam Results have been declared and qualified candidates must begin their preparation now for the last and final challenge of Civil Services Exam – Personality Test. To facilitate the Interview preparation for those candidates, Chanakya IAS Academy has announced its most sought after Mock Interview to prepare candidates for this final hurdle under the guidance of panel experts. One of the most trusted Chanakya IAS Academy’s Mock Interviews are set to commence from January 21st, 2018 and session slots being limited are subject to registrations. Interested candidates can visit Academy’s website and enroll for the Mock Interview sessions with an esteemed panel of Experts from the Civil Services Fraternity.

Chanakya IAS Academy’s Mock Interviews have been specially designed in lieu of preparing candidates to attempt the crucial phase with the best of their preparation and mental readiness. The Mock sessions will be organized in a five-star property ambiance of Hotel Jaypee Siddhartha, Rajendra Place, New Delhi. This is done so in order to provide candidates with a real-time experience akin to the UPSC’s main interview. The Interview Panel will consist of Senior Retd. or current serving bureaucrats, renowned academicians and highly qualified professional from different fields along with distinguished personnel from different social services.

The esteemed panel of experts is looking forward to assessing the candidates on basis of their Detailed Application form, and then scrutinizes their professional presence at the interview. The Panel, while questioning the candidates around their personality traits & interests will also cover topics of National and international importance and give them hypothetical situations to test the candidate’s mental alertness and qualities of leadership. Experts Panel through critical analysis and thorough feedback for their interview will focus on instilling self-confidence in the candidates and help develop effective communication skills. The Interviews will be video-recorded to enable candidates to self-examine their performance and also learn from the mistakes made by them or others.

When asked about the Mock Interviews, Spokesperson for Chanakya IAS Academy said, “Civil services examination interview phase is deemed as a final hurdle between the aspirant and their aspiration for a glorious career at Civil Services. We at Chanakya, conduct Mock interviews with an aim to help aspirants develop scores of skills and enormous confidence which is prerequisite to crack the personality test. The Interviews will not just end up with feedbacks, instead, counselors and faculty members will help candidates get over all shortcomings that turned up during the interview. We have started taking registrations for the Mocks, commencing from January 21st, 2018 at Hotel Jaypee Siddhartha, New Delhi.” Students can log on to Chanakya IAS Academy’s website and book a slot for the upcoming mock interview session”.