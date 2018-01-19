According to a new report Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market, published by KBV research, the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market size is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 16.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Wireless Hotspot Gateways Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.8 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Wireless Hotspot Controllers Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Mobile Hotspot Devices Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size
Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd and Cisco System, Inc. are the forerunners in the Wi-Fi Hotspot market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Telecom & IT market holds the largest market share in Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 15.1 % during the forecast period. The Retail market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.7% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Education market would garner market share of $269.9 million by 2023.
The Communication Service Provider & Network Operators market holds the largest market share in Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 14.8 % during the forecast period. The Enterprise market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.1% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/wi-fi-hotspot-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Aptilo Networks AB, Boingo Wireless, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (Ruckus Wireless, Inc.), Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (Aruba Networks), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., iPass Inc., Netgear, Inc., Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent S.A.), and Ericsson AB.
Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size Segmentation
By Component
Hardware
Wireless Hotspot Gateways
Wireless Hotspot Controllers
Mobile Hotspot Devices
Software
Wi-Fi Security Software
Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing
Hotspot Management Systems
Services
Professional
Managed
By Vertical
Telecom & IT
Healthcare
Transportation
Retail
Financial Services
Education
Others
By End User
Communication Service Provider & Network Operators
Enterprise
Others
By Geography
North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size
US Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size
Canada Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size
Mexico Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size
Rest of North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size
Europe Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Germany Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
UK Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
France Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Russia Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Spain Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Italy Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Rest of Europe Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
China Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Japan Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
India Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
South Korea Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Singapore Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Malaysia Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
LAMEA Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Brazil Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Argentina Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
UAE Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Saudi Arabia Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
South Africa Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Nigeria Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Rest of LAMEA Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Companies Profiled
Aptilo Networks AB
Boingo Wireless, Inc.
Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (Ruckus Wireless, Inc.)
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (Aruba Networks)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
iPass Inc.
Netgear, Inc.
Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent S.A.)
Ericsson AB
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market (2017-2023)
Europe Wi-Fi Hotspot Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Wi-Fi Hotspot Market (2017-2023)
Recent Comments