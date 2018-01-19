According to a new report Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market, published by KBV research, the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market size is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 16.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Wireless Hotspot Gateways Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.8 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Wireless Hotspot Controllers Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Mobile Hotspot Devices Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years.

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd and Cisco System, Inc. are the forerunners in the Wi-Fi Hotspot market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Telecom & IT market holds the largest market share in Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 15.1 % during the forecast period. The Retail market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.7% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Education market would garner market share of $269.9 million by 2023.

The Communication Service Provider & Network Operators market holds the largest market share in Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 14.8 % during the forecast period. The Enterprise market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Aptilo Networks AB, Boingo Wireless, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (Ruckus Wireless, Inc.), Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (Aruba Networks), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., iPass Inc., Netgear, Inc., Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent S.A.), and Ericsson AB.

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Wireless Hotspot Gateways

Wireless Hotspot Controllers

Mobile Hotspot Devices

Software

Wi-Fi Security Software

Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing

Hotspot Management Systems

Services

Professional

Managed

By Vertical

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Financial Services

Education

Others

By End User

Communication Service Provider & Network Operators

Enterprise

Others

By Geography

North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size

US Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size

Canada Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size

Mexico Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size

Rest of North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size

Europe Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Germany Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

UK Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

France Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Russia Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Spain Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Italy Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Rest of Europe Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

China Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Japan Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

India Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

South Korea Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Singapore Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Malaysia Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

LAMEA Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Brazil Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Argentina Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

UAE Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Saudi Arabia Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

South Africa Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Nigeria Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Rest of LAMEA Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Companies Profiled

Aptilo Networks AB

Boingo Wireless, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (Ruckus Wireless, Inc.)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (Aruba Networks)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

iPass Inc.

Netgear, Inc.

Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent S.A.)

Ericsson AB

