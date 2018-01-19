According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Vehicle Entrance Barrier Systems Market (By Equipment – Raising Arm Barriers, Road Blocks, Bollards, Security Gates, and Others; By Application: Airports, Oil and Gas Facilities, Financial Institutions, Government Buildings, Data Centers, Military Bases, Stadiums and Shopping Malls) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the global vehicle entrance barrier systems market stood at US$ 744.2 Mn in 2016 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2017 to 2025.

The complete report is available at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/vehicle-entrance-barrier-systems-market

Market Insights

The vehicle entrance barrier systems market has been majorly driven by increasing need to secure various organizational buildings and facilities across the world. In addition, rising instances of terror attacks in major cities across the world have made it imperative for various organizations and government bodies to deploy advanced physical security solutions to ensure public safety. Vehicle entrance barrier systems have offered a viable solution for organizations and government agencies to deploy appropriate barrier solutions such as safety gates, spikes and bollards, among others as per the security requirements. Furthermore, technological advancements in automated bollard and safety gates solutions have led to the further adoption of vehicle entrance barrier systems across the world.

Vehicle entrance barrier systems have witnessed immense adoption in the various government and military facilities over the years. Rising concerns over personnel and site safety have led to the growing demand for strong and heavy duty bollards and road blocks at critical sites. In addition, recent events of vehicular attacks in the North America and Europe regions have compelled numerous governments and town planning agencies to consider protecting various pedestrian walk over areas. Other industrial applications of vehicle entrance barrier systems include oil and gas facilities, financial institutions, hotels and data centers, among others. Thereby, the vehicle entrance barrier systems market is poised to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Competitive Insights:

The global vehicle entrance barrier systems market is fairly fragmented with numerous providers catering to various regions in the world. Some of the leading players which have prominent presence all across the world include Automatic Systems SA, Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd., Signature Control Systems, ATG ACCESS LTD., Dragon Security Systems, EL-GO TEAM, Tymetal Corp., FutureNet Group, Inc., Turnstar Systems, and Gunnebo Group. In addition, there is a presence of numerous companies operating in various regions and have dominant presence their local markets. Thereby, the vehicle entrance barrier systems market is highly competitive all across the world.

Key Trends:

Rising concerns pertaining to vehicular attacks on various government and public facilities

Increasing need to secure various pedestrian sites against vehicular attacks and accidents

About:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Latest Reports:

http://www.credenceresearch.com/press/global-ground-support-equipment-market

http://www.credenceresearch.com/press/global-tuberculosis-treatment-market

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith (Global Sales Manager)

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429, SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com