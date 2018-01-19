The recently published report titled United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Industry2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of United States G-protein Coupled Receptor market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the United States G-protein Coupled Receptor market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on United States G-protein Coupled Receptor market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on United States G-protein Coupled Receptor market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Report 2018

1 G-protein Coupled Receptor Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of G-protein Coupled Receptor

1.2 Classification of G-protein Coupled Receptor by Product Category

1.2.1 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Calcium Level Detection Assays

1.2.4 GTPγS Binding Assays

1.2.5 cGMP Assays

1.2.6 Reporter Gene Assays

1.2.7 Receptor Internalization Assays

1.2.8 cAMP Assays

1.3 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Cardiovascular System

1.3.3 Central Nervous System

1.3.4 Respiratory System

1.3.5 Immune System

1.3.6 Reproductive System

1.3.7 Oncology

1.3.8 Others

1.4 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Market by Region

1.4.1 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West G-protein Coupled Receptor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest G-protein Coupled Receptor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic G-protein Coupled Receptor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England G-protein Coupled Receptor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South G-protein Coupled Receptor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest G-protein Coupled Receptor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of G-protein Coupled Receptor (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers G-protein Coupled Receptor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Price by Region (2012-2017)

4 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.1 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.2 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.4 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)

5.1 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.2 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Abcam plc

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Abcam plc G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Abbott

6.2.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Abbott G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Becton, Dickinson

6.3.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 Becton, Dickinson G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 EMD Millipore

6.4.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 EMD Millipore G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

6.5.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

6.6.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.6.2.1 Product A

6.6.2.2 Product B

6.6.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.7 Promega Corporation

6.7.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.7.2.1 Product A

6.7.2.2 Product B

6.7.3 Promega Corporation G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.8 Qiagen

6.8.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.8.2.1 Product A

6.8.2.2 Product B

6.8.3 Qiagen G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.9 PerkinElmer, Inc.

6.9.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.9.2.1 Product A

6.9.2.2 Product B

6.9.3 PerkinElmer, Inc. G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.10 HD Biosciences Co. Ltd.

6.10.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.10.2.1 Product A

6.10.2.2 Product B

6.10.3 HD Biosciences Co. Ltd. G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.11 DiscoveRx Corporation

6.12 Cisbio Bioassays

6.13 AbbVie

7 G-protein Coupled Receptor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 G-protein Coupled Receptor Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of G-protein Coupled Receptor

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 G-protein Coupled Receptor Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of G-protein Coupled Receptor Major Manufacturers in 2016

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)

11.1 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

11.2 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11.4 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

