A tongue depressor is a popular tool used in medical practice to depress the tongue which allows examination of cavity of mouth and throat (oropharynx). Typically, a tongue depressor is used by ear-nose-throat (ENT) specialists as a surgical instrument. Pediatricians, doctors, and physicians use a tongue depressor to check for possible infections, sores in the palate, throat, and teeth. This tool pushes the tongue back, so that experts can examine the conditions of tonsils and palate. They look for redness, swellings, and coating on the back of the throat to diagnose infection/disease. A tongue depressor is a simple device; however, it is quite useful for many diagnostic purposes.

Early detection of infection, sores, or other medical conditions can help in early diagnosis and treatment. Normally, tongue disposables are made up of wood. However, historically, tongue depressors have been made of a variety of materials. Earlier types of depressors were made from pine, redwood, and balsa. For example, tongue depressors used in the American Civil War made from wood and metal still exist. The tool is less than half an inch in width and it may be few inches in length. Generally, the size of the tongue depressor is kept standard. Tongue depressors are made of high quality material 6’ x 3/4″ which has polished, smooth surfaces, and clean edges for greater patient comfort. The size may differ depending on usage and application. Tongue depressors are manufactured keeping following things in my mind splinter free, use for oral patient examination and patient care, individually wrapped & sterility, other uses in arts & crafts.

Drivers of the global tongue depressor market are rise in number of periodontal diseases, increase in geriatric population, rise in number of infections related to palate, teeth, and throat, growing health care expenditure, and rise in disposable income. Rise in cost of dental treatment, other surgical treatment related to periodontal, throat related infections, quality of the products are the major restraints of the market.

The global tongue depressors market can be segmented based on type of material, application, and region. In terms of type of material, the global tongue depressor market can be classified into wood, metal, plastic, and other. Tongue depressors made of wood have been used for years. However, plastic and metal tongue depressors are also widely used in surgical operations and dental treatments. Based on application, the global tongue depressors market can be classified into hospitals, private clinics, academic & research institutes, and others.

In terms of region, the global tongue depressors market can be segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global tongue depressors market due rising prevalence of surgical operations, introduction of newer techniques, technological advancements in medical devices, and rise in health care expenditure. After North America, Europe is anticipated to dominate the global tongue depressors market due to growing number of periodontal and throat related infections and diseases, rise in geriatric population, and presence of key players in the market. Usage of low cost alternatives is likely to restrain the global tongue depressors market growth in the near future. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at fastest rate, due to rise in geriatric population, increase in disposable income, and government initiatives in health care.

Major players in the global tongue depressors market include Puritan Medical Products, Agaplastic, DTR Medical, Fazzini, F.L. Medical, FASA GROUP, Franz Mensch, Parburch Medical Developments, Plasti Lab, Shufa Dental, Timesco, US Ophthalmic, A. Algeo, and Asa Dental.

