The Florida-based health care assistance company provides reliable assistance to low-income patients with a prescription support program that allows them to continue receiving medication.

[BOYNTON BEACH, 1/19/2018] – A 2017 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that more than 30 million Americans suffer from a form of diabetes. The RX Solution looks to help these patients, particularly those who fall under the low-income bracket, with its medication assistance for uninsured Americans.

Full Prescription Assistance

The Rx Solution encourages qualified patients to apply for its Trulicity Medication Program, which aims to help patients reduce their expenses on medication and offer logistics support to expedite an approval process.

The company adds, “Qualifying for our program will significantly reduce your medication expense, as we also take care of the logistics. We help make the situation lighter for you by taking care of all the tedious and time-consuming phone calls and paperwork involved in obtaining your medicines.”

Trulicity (dulaglutide), the Florida-based healthcare assistance company explains, is an efficient blood sugar regulator. In conjunction with proper exercise and diet, the medicine helps improve blood sugar among adults with type 2 diabetes.

But the drug may come with side effects, so the company meticulously reviews each application first to ensure the eligibility.

A Reliable Healthcare Partner

The Rx Solution’s different patient assistance programs are easy to apply for, allowing applicants to continue their medication despite their financial difficulties.

For diabetes patients looking to enter The RX Solution’s Trulicity Program, there are only three requirements to meet:

• Must be a US resident or a legal citizen

• Must have health care insurance or Medicaid to cover outpatient medications

• Must meet 200% of the federal poverty level, which makes retail prescription drugs purchase an economic hardship

About The Rx Solution

Established in Boynton Beach, FL to assist uninsured and under-insured Americans needing assistance for their prescription medicine needs, The Rx Solution helps patients secure the medication they need. The company does so by bringing together America’s pharmaceuticals, doctors, and health care providers. In providing grants, cooperating with health care institutions, and expediting the approval process, the company enables a portion of the American population to manage their condition.

Visit http://rxsolution.net/ today for further details.