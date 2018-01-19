This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Software-Defined Everything (SDE) at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue US$ Mn from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Software-Defined Everything Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Software-Defined Everything during the forecast period.

Global software-defined everything size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 27 % and 28% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Software defined everything refers to the replacement of distributed hardware systems in a data center with virtualization capabilities by advanced software programs. Software defined everything is a controlled approach for accessing, data center, network and storage. Software defined everything integrates computing infrastructures with virtualization. SDE allows more automation, optimum utilization of resources, purchasing of hard-ware at low costs and reduces the maintenance cost of the IT infrastructure. SDE helps in making informational technology infrastructures highly agile and flexible. Software defined networking. Software defined storage, Software defined computing, and Software defined data center are the major technologies that comes under SDE.

Market Insights

Huge investments in research and development by major players such as IBM corporation, CISCO Systems Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NEC Corp, emergence of new SDE technologies and increasing applications for SDE characterizes the global software defined everything market. The need for cutting down expenditure in line with the changing business environments, greater adoption of cloud services , availability of advanced technologies that could improve the process implementation and the cost savings associated with it are the major factors that drive the growth of the global software defined everything market. Growing awareness about software defined architecture among companies is driving the growth of the SDE market. Flexible allocation of the network resources, merged cloud resources and easier implementation in terms of quality of service made possible by SDE technologies enhance the growth of the SDE market. Due to the increasing adoption of SDE technologies such as SDDC, SDN and SDS in ITES as well as telecom sectors are driving the growth of the market.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of software-defined everything Market. The global software-defined everything Market is segmented by technology, by service and by vertical. The global software-defined everything market by technology covers Software Defined Computing (SDC), Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) and Software Defined Networking (SDN) among others. Based on services, the market is segmented as consulting, managed services and integration & deployment among others. Based on verticals, the market is segmented as BFSI, ITES, government, manufacturing, retail, and telecom among others.

