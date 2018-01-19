This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Passive Optical LAN at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue US$ Mn from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Passive Optical LAN Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Passive Optical LAN during the forecast period.

Global passive optical LAN market size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 21% and 22% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Passive Optical LAN is point to multipoint architecture of local area network, which allows transportation of data, voice and video services at gigabit speeds through one optical fiber to multiple end users. POL is based on passive optical network technology. POL is an all fiber network that is replacing traditional copper based cables and copper UTP patch cords are only utilized for connecting devices at the endpoint. Passive optical LAN has better reach and scale than conventional copper LAN. Reach is obtained by using single mode fiber in the cabling plant due to its ability to provide a footprint worth 12.4 miles. Passive optical LAN provides capability of carrying unlimited bandwidth, better immunity against radiations and better network security. Passive Optical LAN is available for residential and enterprises customers. POL architecture comprises of switch for enterprise access, passive optical splitters and work group terminals containing Ethernet ports connected by optical fibers.

Market Insights

Alcatel –Lucent SA, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd and ZTE Corporation are the major players with two thirds of share in the global Passive Optical LAN market. Huge investments in research and development, entry of more vendors, acquisitions for market consolidation, capacity expansion, promotion of enterprise & residential LAN solutions, and partnerships with telecommunication companies for 4g & next generation services characterizes the global passive optical LAN market.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Passive Optical LAN Market. The global Passive Optical LAN Market is segmented by application, by component, and by end user. The global passive optical LAN market by application covers Fiber in the Loop (FTIL), Interoffice, Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Cable (HFC), Loop Feeder, Synchronous Digital Hierarchy Systems (SDHS) and Synchronous Optical Network (SONET). On the basis of component, the market is segmented as fixed& variable optical attenuators, optical amplifiers, optical cables, optical circulators, optical couplers, optical connectors, optical encoders, optical filters, optical transceivers, patch cords & pig tails, wavelength division multiplexers and wavelength division demultiplexers among others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as enterprises and residential among others.

Company profiles

Adtran Inc

Alcatel Lucent SA

Cisco Systems

CommScope Inc

Ericsson Inc

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd

IBM Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd

Tellabs Inc

Verizon Communications Inc

Zhone Technologies

ZTE Corporation

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive summary

3. Global Passive Optical LAN Market Overview

4. IGR- Snapshots

5. Global Passive Optical LAN Market Analysis, By Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6. Global Passive Optical LAN Market Analysis, by Component (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7. Global Passive Optical LAN Market Analysis, by End User (USD million) 2017 – 2023

8. Global Passive Optical LAN Market Analysis, Regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

9. Company profiles

