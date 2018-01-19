Lignin is a renewable raw material used in various applications and is available at an affordable price. It is naturally present in cells and cell walls of all vascular plants. The fiber in food, crunchiness in leafy vegetables and texture of wood comes from lignin. It is responsible for binding cellulose fiber in certain plants and protecting plants from collapsing and grow straight. Lignin is highly complex chemical in nature, only its physical and chemical properties are known and its structure is still unknown. Due to its organic properties and functions, its demand in diverse niche applications are consistently rising. Linin is mainly used as a byproduct of paper industry. Moreover, it is used in making of aromatic alcohol, dispersant in concrete additive, animal nutritional food, etc.

Increasing use of lignin in various applications such as agriculture sector, (https://marketresearch.biz/report/lignin-market/) animal feed and concrete additive segment are fueling growth of the market. However, inclination towards construction of green buildings instead of using lignin as concrete additive is projected to hamper the market. Minimal awareness about properties and use of lignin products among consumers and manufacturers, and weak link between R & D facilities and manufacturers are also major restraining factors for the global lignin market. Moreover, lignin products are valued very low in the global market, so global trade is avoided as cost of transportation is more than cost of products.

Lignin market holds great opportunities as lignin offers various properties and functions in diverse niche applications. Furthermore, continuous R & D activities, rising demand for lignin from emerging countries for industrial developments are anticipated to generate substantial opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

North America market holds major revenue share in the global lignin market and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to its usage in concrete additives in construction industry. the increasing inclination towards green buildings is projected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming few years. On the other hand, Europe holds second position and is expected to register a sluggish growth throughout the forecast period.

Among the various applications segments, concrete additive segment is expected to lead the global lignin market. Increasing demand for lignin as a dispersant in concrete additives for infrastructural development in developed and developing countries is spurring growth of this segment during the forecast period. Moreover, dye stuff segment and animal feed segment are expected to witness remarkable growth in the next few years.

Key players include Asian Lignin Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., Borregaard LignoTech, Domsjö Fabriker (Aditya Birla Group), Tembec Inc., West Rock, Domtar Corporation, Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., CIMV (Compagnie Industrielle de la Matière Végétale), Hubei zhengdong chemical Co. Ltd., Weyerhaeuser, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Northway Lignin Chemica, Stora Enso, and Innventia AB.