Empty medicine capsules are made either from gelatin, which is derived from animal byproduct known as collagen (pork skin, animal bones and fish bones) or plant polysaccharides or their derivatives (Hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose (HPMC), starch, pullulan and others) depending upon the medicine dosage forms. These cylindrical empty capsules are made in two halves: a smaller-diameter “body” which is filled with required drug dosage and then sealed using a bigger-diameter “cap”. Empty capsules are conventionally used as a dosage form for prescriptions, OTC drugs, herbal products, nutrient supplements, liquids and semi-solid dosage forms, especially for drugs that have low bioavailability, poor water solubility, critical stability, low dose/high potency and low melting points.

The global empty capsules market is expected to expand at a CAGR of X.X% by 2026. Rising adoption of vegetarian-based empty capsules by pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals companies and increasing demand by Muslim population countries for halal-based capsules is providing support to primarily driven pork-based capsules market. Globally, majority of empty capsules manufacturers are expected to invest more on technological advancements and better product designs to attract customers. Other factors driving the growth of market include, rapidly increasing aging population, growing applications in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, and growing consumer preference towards capsule-based formulations. However, increasing raw material prices, stringent regulatory frameworks, and religious as well as cultural specifications are expected to limit the growth of this market to a certain extent.

In this report, the global empty capsules market has been segmented on the basis of product type, route of administration, end user and region.

On the basis of region, the global empty capsules market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America market dominates the global empty capsules market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to well-developed pharmaceuticals sector in countries in the region. Asia Pacific market is expected to witnesses highest growth in terms of revenue owing to the growing number of pharmaceutical contract research establishments in this region, and major key players shifting their interest towards Asia Pacific to expand their customer base.

Some of the key players in the global empty capsules market included in the report are Capsugel, ACG Worldwide, CapsCanada Corporation, Roxlor LLC, Qualicaps Inc., Suheung Co. Ltd., Medi-Caps Ltd., Sunil Healthcare Ltd., Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd., and Bright Pharma Caps Inc.