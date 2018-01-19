Interactive textbooks or e-Textbooks or digital textbooks are an extended version of digital books that include elements of interactivity, which are digital version of printed textbooks. Majority of textbooks are for institutional sales while some vendors are also targeting individual customers such as children and parents.

Rapid digitization, rising demand for smart education, and growing inclination towards internet services and its usage for educational purpose (https://marketresearch.biz/report/interactive-textbooks-market/) are major factors driving growth of the global interactive textbooks market. In addition, features such as 3D images, short videos, interactive graphs and maps, audio clips, and real-time problem solving in form of online discussions are some other factors propelling growth of the global interactive textbooks market. Moreover, shift towards knowledge pull pedagogy by various institutions, where students have flexibility and freedom to learn concepts with the help of various online sources, such as digital libraries, online course etc. are other factors further fueling growth of the global market.

Competition from other digital textbook providers and high cost are major factors hampering growth of the global interactive textbooks market. In addition, accessibility of inexpensive or free sources of information on the web is another major factor impacting growth of the global interactive textbooks market.

Current trend in the market is interactive textbooks empowered with analytical tools that track learning patterns and pace of students learning process which is further expected to drive the market growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of digital education technology among institutions and alignment with education standards and curriculum are other factors likely to create more opportunities for growth of the global interactive textbooks market over next 10 years.

The global interactive textbooks market is segmented on the basis of end-users and region.

North America dominates the global interactive textbooks market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to growing adoption of innovative, advanced, and smart education systems and solutions in this region. The market is Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth and is projected to register a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period owing to rising digitalization in this region. The market is Europe is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the global interactive textbooks market are Apple, Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson Education, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Cambridge University Press, Metrodigi, John Wiley & Sons, Cambridge University Press, VitalSource, and Oxford University Press.