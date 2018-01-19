Initially in-flight entertainment (IFE) services includes food & beverages, smoking rooms, and musical instruments, but in recent years owing to technology development and changing consumer pattern aircraft carriers are providing entertainment with help of audio and video devices. IFE systems (https://marketresearch.biz/report/flight-entertainment-market/) include entertainment in form of audio, video-on-demand, and video games. Moreover, an excellent in-flight entertainment system helps in attracting customers which is one of the major factor for choosing a specific flight by passengers. This also aids in spreading their goodwill in the global market. In addition, IFE systems and services make long journeys more comfortable and enjoyable.

Increasing air travel journeys, upgradation of old systems, and increasing long distance flights are major factors driving growth of the global in-flight entertainment market. In addition, increasing deployment of internet services on flight, availability of video-on-demand, growing demand for large business jet cabins, and provision by airlines to offer seat-centric solutions to passengers in premium economy class are other factors further driving growth of the global in-flight entertainment market. Nowadays airlines are focusing on enhancing passenger travel experience and customer satisfaction, which is further boosting demand for in-flight entertainment systems and services in the global market.

High initial cost, huge investments associated with integration of technology, and stringent regulation by federal aviation authority (FAA) are factors hampering growth of the global in-flight entertainment market. In addition, decreased product life cycle owing to rapid technological advancements is a major challenge which further restricting adoption of in-flight entertainment systems.

Implementation of free Wi-Fi service is expected to drive growth of the global in-flight entertainment market to a significant extent during the forecast period. Transavia and Qantas airlines are providing virtual reality services to passengers featuring virtual tour of cockpit, flight tracking, and movies. Technological advancements in field of satellite communication is expected to further propel growth of the global in-flight entertainment market in next 10 years.

The global in-flight entertainment market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type, fit, and region. On the basis of region, the global in-flight entertainment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global in-flight entertainment market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to register a CAGR of XX.X% owing to rapid development in airline industry and presence of Boeing in U.S. which is a significant contributor in terms of revenue to the regional market. The market in Europe holds second position owing to presence of major service providers; whereas, the market is Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the global in-flight entertainment market are Panasonic Avionics, Thales group, Lumexis, Gogo LLC, Global Eagle Entertainment, Lufthansa Systems, AdonisOne, digEcor, Rockwell Collins, and Zodiac Aerospace.