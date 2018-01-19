Newcastle University Scholarship Application 2018

Newcastle University announces several Vice-Chancellor scholarships for its international undergraduate and postgraduate students. NewcastleUniversity has a world-class reputation for research excellence in the fields of medicine, science and engineering, social sciences and the humanities. The university is honored with a Gold Award – in the Teaching Excellence Framework and is known for research-led teaching delivered by dedicated and passionate teachers (TEF).

Newcastle University is pleased to offer 40 Vice-Chancellor’s Excellence Scholarships for outstanding international applicants who apply to commence full-time Master’s studies. There are 38 50% tuition fee scholarships and 2 100% tuition fee scholarships. They have also announced 200 partial Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarships to assist international students to study an undergraduate degree or postgraduate Master’s degree. The details of both the scholarships are mentioned below.

Vice-Chancellor’s Excellence Scholarships – Postgraduate

Eligibility

To be considered for the scholarship:

• The candidate must be assessed as international for fee purposes

• The candidate must hold an offer for an eligible Master’s degree programme at the University’s Newcastle city centre campus for the 2018/19 academic year

Eligible candidates will be assessed according to evidence of academic ability, evidence of commitment to studies and quality of application.

Further details, including a list of non-eligible courses, can be found in the VCES postgraduate regulations (100 per cent)

Number of awards: 40 international students

Application Deadline: 31 January 2018

Application form: Applications must be submitted using the online application form. Other applications will not be accepted.

Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarships

Newcastle University is pleased to offer 200 partial Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarships to assist international students to study an undergraduate degree or postgraduate Master’s degree.

Value of award: £1,500 – £5,000 tuition fee awards

Eligibility

To be considered for awards applicants must:

• have been offered a place to study on an eligible undergraduate or Master’s degree course at the University’s Newcastle city centre campus for the 2018/19 academic year

• be assessed as international for fee purposes

Eligible candidates will be assessed as part of their academic application.

Further details, including a list of non-eligible courses, can be found in the VCIS undergraduate regulations or VCIS postgraduate regulations(Word 1,430KB).

Number of awards: 200 in total (undergraduate and postgraduate courses)

Application closing date: Awards may be allocated early in the application cycle; early course applications are therefore encouraged.

Application form:Eligible candidates will automatically be considered for a Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarship as part of their academic course application

Contact:

Email: scholarship.applications@ncl.ac.uk

Telephone: +44 191 208 5537/8107