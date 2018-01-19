Global: Manufacturing Analytics Market Information by types (software, services), by application (predictive asset management, inventory management, supply chain analysis, power and energy), by deployment (on demand, on premise) – Forecast to 2027

Study Objective of Manufacturing Analytics market

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global manufacturing analytics market

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

– To analyze the Manufacturing Analytics market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

– To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

– To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, by type, by application, by deployment model, by end users industries and sub-segments.

– To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

– To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global manufacturing analytics market

Market Scenario

Manufacturing analytics is a statistical tool which helps in rule based analysis of manufacturing data and information and enables the users to better understand the process. This also helps in improvements, identification and reinforcement of the best practices. Manufacturing analytics gives the access to identify the problem before it happened which could affect the product, yield or cost. This market has been growing rapidly with the very high CAGR of more than XX% and expected to reach US $XX billion by the end of forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

For the better understanding of report, this market has been segmented on the basis of types, application, deployment model and end user industries. Types include – software and services. Services have been further segmented as managed and professional. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as predictive asset management, inventory management, supply chain analysis, power and energy, emergency, sales & customer support and others. By deployment, the market has been segmented as on demand and on premise. The end users for manufacturing analytics are electronics equipment manufacturing industries, automotive and aerospace manufacturing industries, food and beverages manufacturing industries, machinery and industrial equipment manufacturing industries, chemicals and materials manufacturing industries, pharma and life science industry, paper, pulp, plastic, and rubber manufacturing industries and others.

Regional Analysis

Currently North America is leading the market of manufacturing analytics with the market share of XX. The reason behind this is the growth and development of manufacturing companies. Europe is having XX% of market share which is expected to grow US $XX million by the end of forecasted period. Asia pacific has emerged as fastest growing market as countries in this region are growing. Asia pacific is expected to reach US $XX million by the end of forecasted period.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of manufacturing analytics are- Computer Science Corporation (CSC), Zensar Technologies Ltd., SAS Institute, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM, Tableau Software, Statsoft, Inc. 1010data, Inc., Alteryx, Inc. among others.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East& Africa

The report for Global Manufacturing Analytics Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

