A robot is a programmable, self-controlled device consisting of electronic, electrical, or mechanical units. It is a machine that functions in place of human beings. It as a technology that uses programmed commands and information to operate a given process with greater accuracy, and in less time than humans without their assistance or interference. Food robotics are robots used in food industry for various purposes such as palletizing, picking & placing things, packaging food products, repackaging, processing, etc.

Key factors driving the global food robotics market include increasing demand for packaged foods, rising food safety standards, and increased focus to improve productivity. Rising food safety standards has led to increasing interest in usage of robots in manufacturing process which helped reduction is manufacturing cost and time with high quality standards, and improved workplace health and safety of labors.

High cost of investments, variable nature of food products, fragile and perishable characteristics of food items, high production volume rate, and lack of skilled workforce required to install, operate, and maintain the robots and follow standard protocol in manufacturing facilities are major restraining factors for the global food robotics market.

The global market report has been segmented on the basis of type, payload, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Among the payloads segments, medium segment of the food robotics market has the largest market share owing to its capacity of 10 kg to 100 kg, and its multi-purpose use for applications such as processing and palletizing.

Among the application segments, palletizing segment dominates as it has capability of loading and unloading heavy boxes. In industrial sectors, robot palletizers are used to carry a large range of payloads with extended reach, thereby bringing efficiency and consistency in the entire process.

Market in Asia Pacific is estimated to account for largest market share followed by Europe market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is expected to continue its dominance by being the fastest growing food robotics market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to urbanization, changing lifestyles coupled with rising demand for ready to cook products to indirectly fueling the growth of the market.

Key players include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Rockwell Automation Incorporated, FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG, Seiko Epson Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Staubli International Corporation.