“The rapid infrastructure development in the country is expected to boost the Indian Gypsum industry,” says RNCOS

Demand for gypsum is mostly dependent on construction industry which uses the compound in cement and Wallboard products. With depleting resources of natural gypsum, synthetic gypsum has become popular substitute to natural gypsum.

Presently, almost all gypsum is used in three prime applications: building construction, cement and agriculture.

Research Analysis & Highlights

The report “India Gypsum Industry Outlook 2022” is a comprehensive analysis of the country’s gypsum market vis-à-vis the global market. The report studies the most important states with respect to gypsum production, its consumption and import-export in India. The report also discusses the market dynamics of the Indian Gypsum industry which includes the drivers and trends of the market. Our report covers different aspects of the India gypsum market, integrating thorough analysis of its various categories.

The production section studies production of:

Natural Gypsum

Selenite

Other types of Gypsum

While the consumption section includes consumption of:

Natural Gypsum

By-product Gypsum

Marine Gypsum

Gypsum Moulds

As for gypsum trade in the country, we have covered a comprehensive analysis of the product’s import and export by value and volume during 2011-12 to 2016-17. Further, information about the major gypsum producing states in the country has also been incorporated in the report along with the main gypsum producing mines.

To provide a balanced outlook of the country’s gypsum market to clients, our report includes the market structure of the Indian Gypsum industry and the profiles of major industry players with their key financials.

Also, it covers an analysis of major gypsum based products such as cement, plaster of Paris, ceramic and others.

In a nutshell, the research provides all the prerequisite information for intending clients looking out to venture into this industry and facilitates them to devise strategies while going for an investment/partnership in the India gypsum market.

